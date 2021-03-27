TIG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,231,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,123,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,754,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000.

Marquee Raine Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

