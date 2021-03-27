TIG Advisors LLC Purchases 28,995 Shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Osprey Technology Acquisition worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $290,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition by 71.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $755,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SFTW opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily in Software-as-a-Service model. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

