TIG Advisors LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,440,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 79,683 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 137.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,823 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,941,000 after purchasing an additional 505,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,080,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of ACIW opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

