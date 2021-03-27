TIG Advisors LLC Takes Position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTACU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $28,875,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $17,850,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,875,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,250,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,725,000.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTACU opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU).

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.