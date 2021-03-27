Time New Bank (TNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.04 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and $453,225.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.32 or 0.00626173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065278 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.