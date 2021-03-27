Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Down 96.2% in March

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TNHDF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. Times Neighborhood has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.62.
About Times Neighborhood
