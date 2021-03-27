Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Down 96.2% in March

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNHDF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. Times Neighborhood has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

About Times Neighborhood

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

