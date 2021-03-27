Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 35% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.96 million and $1,015.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005487 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000152 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.