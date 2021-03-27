TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Tops $1.35 on Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $71.87 million and $9.36 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.91 or 0.00624525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00065207 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00023217 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

