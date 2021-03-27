Tixl Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $33.77 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00058407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00232591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.33 or 0.00875454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00050433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00074924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00031271 BTC.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

