TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Up 22.8% This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $110,120.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,060.27 or 0.99894609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00033144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00083488 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001383 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001803 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

