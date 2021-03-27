Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 383,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Waddell & Reed Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 739,727 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,824,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE WDR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 559,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,669. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

