Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.84. 483,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,815. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $310.34 and a one year high of $435.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

