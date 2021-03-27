Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Square by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,196,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,733,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.05, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.95.

In other news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $270,723,080. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.