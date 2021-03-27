Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Security Asset Management raised its position in Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Pfizer by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 27,944,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,622,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

