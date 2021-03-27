Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 600 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,161,000. Truvvo Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $14,861,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 792,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,462,000 after acquiring an additional 297,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,479. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.39 and its 200-day moving average is $217.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.52 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDOC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

