Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,035.55. 1,493,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,479. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,075.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,784.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,079.81 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

