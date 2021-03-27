Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.91 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.6% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,484. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.74. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $250.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

