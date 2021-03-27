Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises about 2.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of MSCI worth $20,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MSCI by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

MSCI stock traded up $12.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $424.87. The company had a trading volume of 404,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,787. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.29 and a 52 week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

