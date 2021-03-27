Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.24 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 2.3% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $8,069,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.23.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $8.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,494. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.11 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.