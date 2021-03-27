Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.14 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. United Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 68 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.98.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $7.73 on Friday, hitting $2,024.73. 1,398,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,063.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,777.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,075.08 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.