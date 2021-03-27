Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $26.24 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 2.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $26,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,333,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.