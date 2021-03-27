Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.81. 5,865,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,496. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.00 and a 52-week high of $303.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.21. The firm has a market cap of $327.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.75.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

