Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 1.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after buying an additional 127,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 666,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 106,243 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $714,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,478,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

