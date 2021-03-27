Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.0% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

V stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,399,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,299. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.60 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The company has a market cap of $416.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.96 and a 200 day moving average of $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

