Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.71. 2,010,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,516. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.