Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Pluralsight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Pluralsight by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Pluralsight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of Pluralsight stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. 3,615,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Insiders have sold a total of 238,319 shares of company stock worth $5,204,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

