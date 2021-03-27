Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,405 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 146.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $1,800,851,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,451,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.56.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 432,119 shares of company stock valued at $153,754,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $5.10 on Friday, hitting $319.95. 3,219,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,536. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

