Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 307 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.62.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $508.05. 3,467,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.00 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.