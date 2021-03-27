Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,893 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,516,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.39. 9,913,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,172,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

