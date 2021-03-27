Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 10,400 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises 2.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $20,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,276. The company has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.14. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

