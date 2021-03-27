Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,800 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.60. 613,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,560. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.56 and a 1-year high of $189.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

