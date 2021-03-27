Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 703 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.0% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $7.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,750. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $227.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

