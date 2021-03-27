Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

