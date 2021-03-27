Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98.
About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
Featured Story: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.