TONToken (TON) Price Tops $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

TONToken (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, TONToken has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TONToken token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. TONToken has a total market cap of $567,928.01 and $52,496.00 worth of TONToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00058553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00223755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.96 or 0.00850747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00051644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00075294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00032001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TONToken Profile

TONToken’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. TONToken’s official website is toncommunity.org

TONToken Token Trading

