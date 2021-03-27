TOP (TOP) Price Hits $0.0040

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, TOP has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. TOP has a total market capitalization of $21.79 million and approximately $882,468.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.91 or 0.00624525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00065207 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00023217 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

