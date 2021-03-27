Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) & Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Head-To-Head Survey

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Woodside Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Woodside Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -4,346.59% -77.14% -32.40% Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Torchlight Energy Resources and Woodside Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Woodside Petroleum 0 1 2 0 2.67

Risk & Volatility

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Woodside Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 358.44 -$9.84 million N/A N/A Woodside Petroleum $4.87 billion 3.72 $343.00 million N/A N/A

Woodside Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Summary

Woodside Petroleum beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. Woodside Petroleum Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

