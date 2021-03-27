Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

