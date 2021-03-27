Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $19.45.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

