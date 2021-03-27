Tornado Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.59 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $55.40 million and $6.59 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $160.12 or 0.00285792 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00058680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00229169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.28 or 0.00880418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00075818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00031207 BTC.

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 345,960 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

