Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.11

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$87.11 and traded as high as C$94.58. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$94.40, with a volume of 127,119 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TIH shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$91.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.11. The company has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 30.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total transaction of C$400,519.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$624,064.80. Insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485 in the last three months.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

