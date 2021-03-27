Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.13% of Townsquare Media worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSQ. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Noble Financial increased their price objective on Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 43.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

