Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $17.14 million and approximately $39,032.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001526 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00058714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.00244688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.35 or 0.00846238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00049743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00074038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

