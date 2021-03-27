Travala.com (AVA) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $226.79 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for $4.48 or 0.00007941 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00058782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00229315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.61 or 0.00851677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00050910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00075190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00032298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,611,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

