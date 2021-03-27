TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of TriMas worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 6,207.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 55.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 109,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other TriMas news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $107,216.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,370.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $810,995.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

