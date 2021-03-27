Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Trio-Tech International news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 12,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $55,791.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,206 shares of company stock worth $162,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 160,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,133. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.