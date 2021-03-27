TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Position Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 467.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,157 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 71,809 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of TripAdvisor worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $12,597,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,708 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 463,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.