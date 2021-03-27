Tripio (TRIO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.39 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Tripio has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.38 or 0.00625610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00065315 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023309 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

