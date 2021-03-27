TRON 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.61 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, TRON has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and approximately $2.61 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000961 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000607 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001574 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars.

