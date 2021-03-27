TrueChain (TRUE) Market Cap Hits $19.82 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. TrueChain has a market cap of $19.82 million and $6.39 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00048003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.73 or 0.00614526 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00028493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00065180 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.