TrueUSD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74.32 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC on exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $332.02 million and approximately $74.32 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00048948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.49 or 0.00627210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065353 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00023524 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 331,519,812 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.