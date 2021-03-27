Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HTA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

